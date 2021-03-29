St. Petersburg to host 2023 Hockey World Championship, says Swiss ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. A possibility of hosting the 2023 Ice Hockey World Championship in Switzerland in place of Russia’s St. Petersburg is not discussed at the moment, Swiss Ambassador to Russia Krystyna Marty Lang said in an interview with TASS on Monday.

Finland’s daily Iltalehti reported earlier that due to cancelling the 2020 IIHF (the International Ice Hockey Federation) World Championship over the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation viewed a possibility of hosting the 2023 IIHF World Championship.

According to the Finnish daily, that decision was made based on alleged setbacks in the construction of a new ice arena in St. Petersburg and sanctions against Russian sports.

"As you all may know it was not clear at that time whether Russia was capable of hosting the 2023 World Championship," the Swiss envoy to Russia stated.

"Switzerland stated at that time its readiness to host the World Championship in 2023 if Russia declined to host the event," Swiss Ambassador Lang said. "However, this issue is not discussed anymore. Switzerland may host the World Championship not earlier than 2026."

In September 2018, the Russian city of St. Petersburg was chosen by the IIHF management to host the world championship in 2023 with the scheduled dates of May 5-21. The IIHF Congress in Bratislava in May 2019 approved this decision.

The Russian bid offered two venues in St. Petersburg to host matches of the ice hockey world championship in 2023. One of them is currently under construction and once completed it may become the biggest ice arena in Europe with a seat-capacity of between 21,500 and 23,000.

The other arena in St. Petersburg will be the Ice Palace, which is currently a home stadium for KHL’s SKA St. Petersburg club and boasts an over 12,300-seat capacity.

Sanctions against Russian sports

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld on December 17, 2020 WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

According to the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of the right to participate in all world championships and Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The national anthem of Russia was also ruled out to be played at international sports tournaments in the course of the next two years, including at the upcoming Olympic Games in Japan this summer.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for the period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.