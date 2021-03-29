Germany’s Thorsten Fink viewed as possible head coach for Spartak Moscow football club

"Spartak Moscow another name for coach position looking for next season is Thorsten Fink," Longari tweeted.

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. German football expert Thorsten Fink is viewed as a candidate for taking charge of Russia’s football club Spartak Moscow, sports journalist Gianluigi Longari announced on his Twitter account early on Monday.

#Spartak Moscow another name for coach position looking for next season is Thorsten #Fink @tvdellosport #transfers #spartakmoscow

Finkel, 53, earlier served as the head coach of Switzerland’s Basel FC (2009-2011), which he led to win two titles of the country’s championship. He also worked with other international football clubs, such as Germany’s Ingolstadt FC and Hamburg FC, APOEL of Cyprus, Austria’s Wien FC, Swiss FC Grasshoppers and Japanese football club Vissel Kobe.

German-Italian specialist Domenico Tedesco who currently serves as the head coach of Spartak Moscow announced plans in December 2020 to leave the Russian club after the 2020-2021 national football season.

Spartak Moscow FC finished the RPL’s (Russian Premier League) previous season, which was disrupted several times by the global spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, in 7th place.

This season, Spartak Moscow FC is ranked second in the 2020/2021 RPL championship boasting 44 points after 23 rounds of the tournament.

Throughout its almost one century-long history, Spartak Moscow FC has been 12-time USSR champion, ten-time Russian champion and the winner of other numerous awards and trophies.

In early September 2020, Spartak Moscow’s Domenico Tedesco was named the best coach of the Russian Premier League (RPL).

The German-Italian football manager received the unanimous vote in his favor on behalf of the RPL representatives, sports experts from Russia’s Match TV television channel and national football fans.