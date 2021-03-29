Russian runner Gulyayeva is most tested national athlete for doping in 2021

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. Russia’s middle distance runner Alexandra Gulyayeva was the most tested athlete for doping by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) since the beginning of 2021, the agency stated in a document, which was provided to TASS on Monday.

According to the document, the athlete underwent RUSADA’s four doping-control tests in the January-February period. The 26-year-old athlete is the champion of the Russian national indoor track and field tournament, held in mid-February, winning the gold medal in 800-meter running with the result of 1 minute 59.90 seconds.

At the previous Russian Indoor Athletics Championship, hosted by the city of Chelyabinsk in 2020, Gulyayeva ran to win two golds, namely in 800-meter and 1,500-meter events.

Gulyayeva was subjected to visits of doping inspection officers from RUSADA four times in 2020 and 12 times in 2019.

The press office of Russia’s governing anti-doping organization also stated that besides four visits to Gulyayeva since the start of the year doping inspectors also carried out three anti-doping inspections of the following Russian athletes: Svetlana Aplachkina (running); Sergei Yemelin and Artyom Surkov (wrestling); Kristina Ilyinykh and Anna Konanykhina (synchronized diving); Saadat Dalgatov and Zemfira Magomedaliyeva (boxing); as well as Paralympians Nadezhda Sychyova and Maria Ulyanenko.