Russia’s Povetkin loses rematch against Whyte

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Russia’s WBC (the World Boxing Council) Interim Heavyweight Champion Alexander Povetkin was unable to defend his belt in Saturday’s rematch against Britain’s Dillian Whyte.

Povetkin was defeated by a technical knockout (TKO) in the fourth round out of 12.

Andrey Ryabinsky, the head of Boxing World promotion company, said Povetkin is likely to end his sporting career after the defeat.

"I think this was the last fight," Ryabinsky wrote on his Twitter page.

During their first encounter on the boxing ring, on the night of August 22, 2020, Russia’s former Heavyweight World Champion defeated Whyte in the fifth round with a TKO to win the WBC interim heavyweight champion’s title.

Povetkin was initially set for a rematch against Whyte on November 21, 2020, however, the fight was postponed indefinitely after the Russian boxer was reported to have contracted COVID-19. Later reports suggested late January 2021 as a provisional date for the Povetkin-Whyte bout, However, Ryabinsky announced in December that the fight would not take place in January.

Later, the event was scheduled to be held in Britain on March 6. However, in view of the recent travel restrictions in the country the fight was relocated to Gibraltar and the bout’s date was moved to March 27.

Povetkin, 41, is known to his fans as the ‘Russian Vityaz,’ and boasts a record of 36 wins (25 by KOs), three defeats and one draw throughout his career. The Russian boxer also won the gold at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games in Athens.

32-year-old Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte holds a personal record of 28 wins (19 by KOs) and two defeats throughout his professional boxing career.

In accordance with the contract, Povetkin will receive $6.9 million for the bout, Whyte - $5.5 million.