Russia edges Slovenia 2-1 in FIFA World Cup qualifier

SOCHI, March 27. /TASS/. Russia beat Slovenia 2-1 in a qualifier for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday.

The football match was played in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi at the Fisht stadium, with 13,008 spectators rooting for the teams.

Artem Dzyuba scored twice for the Russian national team (in the 26th and 35th minutes). Slovenia’s Josep Ililic netted a goal in 36th minute.

The national teams of Russia and Slovenia have locked horns in matches five times so far. In their last encounter in November 2009, Slovenia secured their qualification with a 1-0 win over Russia in 2010 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Russia kicked off its 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign on Wednesday with the 3-1 win over their group stage opponents from Malta.

The Fisht stadium was built for the Winter Olympic Games in Sochi in 2014. The stadium, which hosted the opening and closing ceremonies of the Winter Olympics, was later reconstructed to host the matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The over 44,000-seat capacity stadium is located in Sochi Olympic Park and was named after Mount Fisht.

The Fisht Stadium previously hosted multiple international football fixtures including four matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and six matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Following the 2022 FIFA World Cup Preliminary Draw in Zurich on September 7, 2020 for Europe’s national teams, Russia was seeded in Group H with the national squads from Croatia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Cyprus and Malta.

Qatar is set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 21 and December 18 at eight stadiums in seven cities across the country, namely in Doha, Lusail, Al Wakrah, Al Khor, Al Rayyan, Umm Salal and Madinat ash Shamal.

Qatar won the right to host the matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 2, 2010.

In March 2015, FIFA officially announced that the 22nd edition of FIFA’s flagship event would be played in November and December 2022, with the final match set for December 18, 2022 - Qatar National Day - and with the objective, in principle, of holding the tournament in 28 days.