Russian women swept podium at World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm

TASS, March 27. Russian figure skater Anna Shcherbakova became the winner in ladies singles competitions at the World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm, Sweden.

16-year-old athlete was awarded 233.17 points for the performance of her two programs (81.00 + 152.17).

Elizaveta Tuktamysheva who scored 220.46 points (78.86 + 141.60) and Alexandra Trusova, who scored 217.20 (64.82 + 152.38) became second and third respectively.

For the first time in history, three Russian women swept the entire podium at the world championship in ladies singles. Previously, Russian athletes managed to do this only in pairs competition (1969, 1988).

The Russian women managed to maintain the maximum quota for the upcoming Olympic Games. Three athletes will represent Russia in Beijing.

Due to World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) sanctions, athletes from Russia are competing as team of the Figure Skating Federation of Russia (FSR). A fragment from Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 is played during the award ceremony instead of the national anthem.

On Thursday, Russia’s Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov won the pairs gold and Alexandra Boikova and Dmitry Kozlovsky took bronze.

Competitions of the World Figure Skating Championships will end on March 27.

On Saturday, men figure skaters will compete for medals in the Ice Dance event.