Russian duo of Sinitsyna and Katsalapov in lead at 2021 FIS World Championship

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Russian figure skaters Viktoria Sinitsyna and Nikita Katsalapov finished in top place of their short program event of ice dance couples at the 2021 ISU (the International Skating Union) World Figure Skating Championship in Sweden.

The duo of Russian athletes was awarded 88.15 points for their performance today and the couple is now set to perform their final ice dance on Saturday.

Figure skating pair of Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue from the United States scored a score of 86.05 points for their short program performance, while their teammates Madison Chock and Evan Bates earned 85.15 points from judges.

The 2021 edition of the ISU World Figure Skating Championships is hosted by the Swedish capital of Stockholm between March 22 and 28 at the over 13,850-seat capacity Stockholm Globe Arena.

The 2020 World Figure Skating Championship was initially slated to be hosted by Canada’s Montreal on March 16-22, but a decision was made in early March to move this tournament to a later date amid global concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to current sanctions of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Russian athletes are prohibited until December 2022 from participating in the world championships and Olympic Games under the national flag and to the tune of the national anthem.

Last month, the International Skating Union (ISU) confirmed to TASS that a musical piece from Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 would be played during the awarding ceremonies of Russian figure skating medalists at the World Championship in Sweden instead of the country’s national anthem.

The duration of the musical piece was set at approximately one minute. The Russian national team of figure skaters are participating in the world championship under the FSFR (the Figure Skating Federation of Russia) official logo.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld on December 17, 2020 WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

According to the CAS decision as of December 17, 2020, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for the two-year period.

The national anthem of Russia was also ruled out to be played at international sports tournaments in the course of the next two years, including at the upcoming Olympic Games in Japan this year.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for the period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.