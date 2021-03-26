Russia must be prepared for ‘higher speed’ at 2022 World Cup qualifier against Slovenia

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. The Russian national football team must be set for a higher game speed in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Slovenia on Saturday, if compared to its previous match against Malta on March 24, Russian team’s captain Artyom Dzyuba said on Friday.

Russia kicked off its 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign on Wednesday with the 3-1 win over their group stage opponents from Malta.

"We must now forget the team from Malta, as the most important was to gain three points," the press service of the Russian Football Union (RFU) quoted Dzyuba as saying.

"The most important now is that everyone is still on the team’s roster and we hope that everything is alright with [Alexei] Ionov, while [Magomed] Ozdoyev will be also ready to play during the next match," the Russian team’s forward continued.

"However, it will be a different picture in our match against Slovenia, because there will be another rhythm and the higher game speed," Dzyuba added.

The qualifying match between the Russian and Slovenian national football squads at the Fisht Stadium in Russia’s southern resort city of Sochi is scheduled to kick off on March 27 at 5:00 p.m. Moscow time. Tickets for the match went on sale on March 9.

In line with the anti-COVID-19 regulations of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), the allowed volume of spectators at stadiums is 30% from the total capacity.

The Fisht stadium was built for the Winter Olympic Games in Sochi in 2014. The stadium, which hosted the opening and closing ceremonies of the Winter Olympics, was later reconstructed to host the matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The over 44,000-seat capacity stadium is located in Sochi Olympic Park and was named after Mount Fisht.

The Fisht Stadium previously hosted multiple international football fixtures including four matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and six matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Following the 2022 FIFA World Cup Preliminary Draw in Zurich on September 7, 2020 for Europe’s national teams, Russia was seeded in Group H with the national squads from Croatia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Cyprus and Malta.

Qatar is set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 21 and December 18 at eight stadiums in seven cities across the country, namely in Doha, Lusail, Al Wakrah, Al Khor, Al Rayyan, Umm Salal and Madinat ash Shamal.

Qatar won the right to host the matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 2, 2010.

In March 2015, FIFA officially announced that the 22nd edition of FIFA’s flagship event would be played in November and December 2022, with the final match set for December 18, 2022 - Qatar National Day - and with the objective, in principle, of holding the tournament in 28 days.