Russia’s Mishina and Galliamov win World Championship gold in pairs figure skating

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov won the pairs gold at the 2021 World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm, Sweden, on Thursday.

The athletes received 227.59 points in total for their short program and free skate.

"We are happy. We did everything well after the short program and were simply preparing for the free skate," Mishina said during the post-competition press conference. "It [the victory] came as a surprise for us, a very big surprise. So far, we have not yet realized that we are the world champions now, but maybe this understanding will come a bit later."

The silver medal went to the reigning world champions, Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China (225.71 points). Russia’s reigning European champions Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii (217.63) were third. Two-time world silver medalists, Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, came fourth (212.76).

It was the first world championships for Mishina and Galliamov, who are bronze medalists of the 2019-2020 Grand Prix Final and winners of the 2019 World Junior championships.

Russian pairs did not won pairs gold at world championships since 2013, when Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov dominated the competition in Zagreb, Croatia.

Due to World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) sanctions, athletes from Russia are competing as team of the Figure Skating Federation of Russia (FSR). A fragment from Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 is played during the award ceremony instead of the national anthem.

Competitions of the World Figure Skating Championships will end on March 27.