WADA approves relocation of 2021 World Sambo Championship from Moscow to Tashkent

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has approved a decision to relocate the 2021 World Sambo Championship this autumn from Russia’s Moscow to the national capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent, according to the organization’s press service statement on Thursday.
The press service of the International Sambo Federation (FIAS) told TASS on Wednesday that the 2021 World Sambo Championship, which was initially scheduled to be staged in November in the Russian capital of Moscow, was relocated to Uzbekistan’s Tashkent.
The press office of the global anti-doping agency stated on Thursday its approval for moving the venue of the championship from Moscow to Tashkent, confirming the tournament’s new dates for the period of November 11-15, 2021.
Sambo wrestling originated in Russia in the 1920s, when soldiers of the then-Soviet Army developed their own hand-to-hand combat technique. The word Sambo is a Russian acronym, which stands for "self-defense without weapons."
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in 2016, speaking about Sambo wrestling and its global perspectives, that the Russia-originated wrestling should be included in the Olympic program, but it would require a lengthy and labor-consuming period.
In November 2018, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued its official recognition for the Sambo wrestling as an Olympic competition, which can help the sport to officially enter the Olympic program of wrestling competitions in the future and to secure a financial assistance on behalf of the global Olympic body.