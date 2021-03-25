WADA approves relocation of 2021 World Sambo Championship from Moscow to Tashkent

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has approved a decision to relocate the 2021 World Sambo Championship this autumn from Russia’s Moscow to the national capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent, according to the organization’s press service statement on Thursday.

