Russian Olympic Committee recommends national team anti-COVID jabs prior to Tokyo Games

"The vaccination is a voluntarily procedure with personal decisions in the priority, however, recent qualifying sports tournaments proved that coronavirus infection cases are still taking place," ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said addressing a news conference after a session of the ROC Executive Board in Moscow on March 25.

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) issued recommendations on Thursday for all national athletes selected for the Tokyo Olympics team, as well as the supporting personnel and coaching staff, to receive anti-COVID vaccination shots at the Russian Federal Micro-Biological Agency (FMBA).

"In order to avoid possible situations with a national team suffering losses and its subsequent inability to take part in the qualification tournaments - and it can happen any time before the Olympics - I highly recommend our candidates for the Olympic team, as well as the team’s personnel and coaching staff, to undergo the vaccination procedure."

"This procedure is available with the FMBA and it is done with a maximum comfort," the ROC chief stated.

Last Friday, Andrei Konokotin, who is the ROC Sports Director, said speaking at a session of the Russian Sports Ministry in Moscow that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) highly recommended getting anti-COVID-19 jabs for all international teams of athletes ahead of the Olympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo this summer.

The ROC official stated at that time that: "The IOC strongly recommended in its recent statements to receive [anti-coronavirus] vaccinations before the Games," adding that the "FMBA employs all of the necessary resources for the vaccination of the country’s national team athletes."

Andrei Zholinsky, the head of the FMBA sports medicine center, stated in February that Russia’s Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine was permitted for use by athletes and it was not in contradiction with the global anti-doping regulations.

On August 11, 2020, Russia became the first worldwide to register a vaccine against the coronavirus dubbed Sputnik V. The inoculation was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry.

Sputnik V is a human adenovirus-based vector vaccine. Recently, the Lancet, one of the world's oldest and most respected medical journals, published interim results of a phase 3 trial of Sputnik V, confirming that the vaccine candidate "appears safe and effective."

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo will be held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced a decision to postpone for one year the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

Last week, the Local Organizing Committee of the 2020 Olympics in Japan announced its decision to bar all foreign spectators from coming to Japan to attend the much-anticipated quadrennial competitions as a safety measure against the global spread of the novel coronavirus.

Japan’s Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa told reporters last weekend that: "The decision comes primarily from the need to ensure security amid the pandemic."

As of today, Japan is ranked 39th in the world in terms of reported COVID-19 cases, which currently stand at 459,043. More than 8,900 people died of the novel coronavirus infection, while over 436,460 recovered from the illness.