Boxing world’s much-awaited Povetkin-Whyte rematch to be held outdoors in Gibraltar

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. This week’s boxing rematch between Russia’s WBC (the World Boxing Council) Interim Heavyweight Champion Alexander Povetkin and Britain’s Dillian Whyte will be held at an outdoor venue, a source in the organizing committee told TASS on Thursday.

The return bout between Povetkin and Whyte was initially scheduled to be held in Britain on March 6, however, in view of the recent travel restrictions in the country the fight was relocated to Gibraltar and the bout’s date was moved to March 27.

"The fight will be held at an open-air arena," the source announced to TASS.

According to online weather reports, the current weather in Gibraltar is sunny, partly overcast with clouds, with temperatures ranging between 17 and 20 degrees Centigrade (between 62.6 and 68 degrees Fahrenheit).

On the night of August 22, 2020 Russia’s former Heavyweight World Champion Alexander Povetkin defeated Britain’s Dillian Whyte in the fifth round with a technical knockout (TKO) to win the WBC interim heavyweight champion’s title.

In early September 2020, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn announced that Russia’s Povetkin was scheduled for a return bout against Britain’s Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte. The 32-year-old British fighter holds a personal record of 27 wins (18 by KOs) and two defeats throughout his professional boxing career.

Povetkin was initially set for a rematch against Britain’s Dillian Whyte on November 21, 2020, however, the fight was postponed indefinitely after the Russian boxer was reported to have contracted COVID-19. Later reports suggested late January 2021 as a provisional date for the Povetkin-Whyte bout, However, Andrei Ryabinsky, the head of Boxing World promotion company, announced in December that the fight would not take place in January.

Povetkin, 41, is known to his fans as the ‘Russian Vityaz,’ and boasts a record of 36 wins (25 by KOs), two defeats and one draw throughout his career. The Russian boxer also won the gold at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games in Athens.

Prior to clashing with Whyte, the last time Povetkin had fought was in December 2019 against American heavyweight Michael ‘The Bounty’ Hunter. Povetkin and Hunter fought to a draw on December 7, 2019 in Saudi Arabia in the WBA (the World Boxing Association) Heavyweight Title Eliminator bout. The judges’ scorecards read 115-113 for Povetkin, 115-113 for Hunter and 114-114.