Russian national team wins against Malta team in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. The Russian national football team defeated Malta 3-1 in the first match of the 2022 World Cup qualifying tournament.

Artem Dziuba (23rd minute), Mario Fernandes (35), and Alexander Sobolev (90) scored goals for the Russian team, Joseph Mbong from Malta scored on the 56th minute. The Russian national team interrupted a six-match losing streak.

The Russian national football team opened its group stage qualifiers campaign for the berth in the global football championship in Qatar in 2022 with away match against Malta. On March 27, Russia hosts the national team of Slovenia in Sochi and will play away on March 30 against Slovakia.

Following the 2022 FIFA World Cup Preliminary Draw in Zurich on September 7, 2020 for Europe’s national teams, Russia was seeded in Group H with the national squads from Croatia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Cyprus, and Malta.

Qatar is set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 21 and December 18 at eight stadiums in seven cities across the country, namely in Doha, Lusail, Al Wakrah, Al Khor, Al Rayyan, Umm Salal, and Madinat ash Shamal. Qatar won the right to host matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 2, 2010.

In March 2015, FIFA officially announced that the 22nd edition of FIFA’s flagship event would be played in November and December 2022, with the final match set for December 18, 2022 - Qatar National Day - and with the objective, in principle, of holding the tournament in 28 days.