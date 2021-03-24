‘The fight is on’: Boxing legend Mike Tyson announces bout with Evander Holyfield in May

Tyson and the 58-year-old Holyfield, previously faced each other twice - in 1996, when Holyfield earned his win with a KO in Round 11 and in 1997, when Tyson was disqualified for trying to bite his opponent’s ear off.

Holyfield’s manager Kris Lawrence stated earlier that Tyson had decided to turn down a $25-million offer for his 3rd encounter with Holyfield.

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. World heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson unveiled May 29 as the date for his bout against Evander Holyfield, according to Tyson’s statement on the Instagram account of Haute Living hotel.

"The fight is on with me and Holyfield," Tyson said. "Holyfield’s a humble man, I know that, he’s a man of God, but I’m God’s man, and I’m gonna be successful May 29th," the boxing legend stated.

"There’s a small, fundamental difference to get some paperwork done, and then it’s on to the races with me and Evander," Tyson added.

Last November, 54-year-old Mike Tyson and 51-year-old Roy Jones Jr., squared off in the ring, but the referees announced a draw after their fight.

Legendary American boxer and former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world Mike Tyson holds a record of 50 wins (44 by KOs) and six defeats in his 58 professional boxing career bouts.

The US fighter, who officially wrapped up his professional career in 2005, holds the record of being the youngest boxer to win WBC, WBA and IBF belts when he was at the age of 20. He won his first 19 professional career bouts with knockouts.

Tyson, inducted in the International Boxing Hall of Fame and the World Boxing Hall of Fame, was the first ever heavyweight boxer to simultaneously hold the WBC, WBA and IBF champion’s belts and the only fighter to successfully unify them.