Russian sports chief hopes for good results of national figure skaters in Sweden

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Russian athletes at the 2021 ISU (the International Skating Union) World Figure Skating Championship in Sweden must maintain the high level of their compatriots, who achieved high results at previous winter sports competitions, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin told journalists on Wednesday.

The 2021 edition of the ISU World Figure Skating Championships is hosted by the Swedish capital of Stockholm between March 22 and 28 at the over 13,850-seat capacity Stockholm Globe Arena.

"I hope that the positive impetus, reached by our athletes in other winter sports competitions, will serve as a ground for our figure skaters to enhance current results," Matytsin said.

"We will start rooting for our female and male figure skaters at the championship starting from today," the Russian sports minister added.

The ISU confirmed to TASS in February that a musical piece from Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 would be played during the awarding ceremonies of Russian figure skating medalists at the World Championship instead of the country’s national anthem.

The duration of the musical piece will be approximately one minute. The Russian national team of figure skaters will be participating in the world championship under the FSFR official logo.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld on December 17, 2020 WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

According to the CAS decision as of December 17, 2020, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for the two-year period.

The national anthem of Russia was also ruled out to be played at international sports tournaments in the course of the next two years, including at the upcoming Olympic Games in Japan this year.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for the period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.