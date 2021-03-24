Russia’s St. Petersburg set to open extra Fan Zone ahead of UEFA Euro Cup matches

A delegation of UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations) experts to assess preparations of St. Petersburg for hosting matches of the major European football championship was on its 6th operational visit on February 11-12.

ST. PETERSBURG, March 24. /TASS/. Organizers of the UEFA Euro Cup matches in Russia’s St. Petersburg this summer plan to set up an additional Fan Zone area ahead of the much-anticipated European football championship, Saint Petersburg’s Vice Governor Boris Piotrovsky announced to TASS on Wednesday.

The previous visit of the UEFA expert delegation to St. Petersburg was paid on February 4, 2020 and that visit was considered to be the last one ahead of the tournament, which was later rescheduled for one year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

"We discussed an opportunity of setting up an extra Fan Zone at our recent meeting with a delegation from UEFA," Piotrovsky said. "We currently work on this initiative in order to ease the burden [of spectators’ attendance] at the previously approved Fan Zone locations."

The city initially offered two Fan Zones for the major European football championship and the main zone was set to be located on Konyushennaya Square while the other one, much smaller, on Palace Square.

The Fan Zone on Palace Square was intended to be operational only for a limited period of time during the European football championship and, according to the previous plans, it was supposed to serve as a platform for broadcasting of play-off matches.

On March 17, 2020, UEFA announced a decision to postpone the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup for exactly one year as a preventive measure against the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.

The championship was rescheduled to be held between June 11 and July 11, 2021 and Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg is among 12 cities in Europe to host the European championship’s matches.

Saint Petersburg was granted the right to host three group stage matches and one of the quarterfinals of the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup. The newly built football arena in St. Petersburg hosted the opening and final matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and also served as one of 12 stadiums across the country hosting matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The over 62,300-seat capacity stadium was laid down in the western part of Krestovsky Island in St. Petersburg in 2007 and commissioned in early 2017. It serves as a home stadium for Zenit St. Petersburg football club.

In August 2019, the European governing body of football announced a decision to select Russia’s St. Petersburg as a venue for the final match of the 2021 Champions.