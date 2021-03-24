World Athletics to send regulations on neutral status for Russian athletes in 14 days

"The Doping Review Board expects to make new guidelines available to RusAF in the next two weeks," the press office of World Athletics announced to TASS.

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The world’s governing body of track and field athletics, World Athletics, will forward to the All-Russia Athletics Federation (RusAF) a list of regulations regarding the issuance of neutral-status participation permits for national athletes in a two-week time, the press service of the global organization announced to TASS on Wednesday.

On March 18, the World Athletics Council made the decision to reinstate "the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) program for clean athletes from Russia."

In 2021, no more than ten athletes will be able to get the ANA status to compete in major sporting events (Olympics, world championships and European U23 championships), according to a decision of World Athletics.

World Athletics, suspended RusAF’s membership in November 2015, following a wave of anti-doping rules violations and formed a special mission on the issue. World Athletics, however, allowed clean athletes from Russia to participate in international tournaments under the neutral status or the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) until the membership of the RusAF is reinstated. The ANA status prohibits Russian athletes from participating in all international track and field tournaments under the national flag.

The World Athletics Council announced on November 22, 2019 its decision to suspend RusAF’s reinstatement process based on charges brought by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU). According to World Athletics, the AIU charged RusAF on November 21, 2019 "with obstructing an investigation and provisionally suspended several senior federation officials for tampering and complicity."

In March 2020, the World Athletics Council ruled to fine RusAF $5 million for an alleged involvement of the previous executive administration’s attempt to forge official documents of high jumper Danil Lysenko. RusAF paid the fine on August 12, 2020.

In early December 2020, World Athletics decided to postpone its decision on the issuance of neutral status permissions for Russian athletes until the world’s governing body of track and field athletics received a final detailed plan on RusAF’s status reinstatement.