WADA’s sanctions force Russian speed skating senior official Zhurova to resign

"I have decided to suspend my authority powers in all sports federations, in which I served as the president for many years," Zhurova, who also serves as a member of the Russian parliament’s lower house, the State Duma, said.

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Svetlana Zhurova has left the post of the Russian Speed Skating Union’s vice president due to recently announced ruling of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), the former athlete told TASS on Tuesday.

"We will leave organizations, if it threatens our athletes and their participation in international tournaments," Zhurova stated.

Last week, President of the Russian Hockey Federation (RHF) Vladislav Tretiak has vacated his seat in the Council of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) due to sanctions of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against Russian sports.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld on December 17, 2020 WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

According to the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for the two-year period.

The national anthem of Russia was also ruled out to be played at international sports tournaments in the course of the next two years, including at the upcoming Olympic Games in Japan this summer.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for the period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.