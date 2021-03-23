Moscow’s Kremlin Cup 2021 edition planned to start on October 17

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The Kremlin Cup, tennis tournament held in Moscow, is scheduled to begin on October 17, the female tournament will be held first followed by the men’s edition, President of the Russian Tennis Federation Shamil Tarpishchev told TASS.

The 2020 tournament was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"As of now the situation is good. There are all preconditions to hold [the touanment] and there is an internal feeling that the tournament will take place," he said. "The women’s tournament should start on October 17, while the men’s edition will start the next week after it is completed."

The Kremlin Cup has been held since 1990 for men and 1996 for women. Russian tennis player Yevgeny Kafelnikov has won the tournament the most (five times), while Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova, Frenchwoman Mary Pierce and Russian Anastasia Myskina all won it twice.