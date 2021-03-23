Russia’s top sports official Matytsin resigns as FISU head over WADA sanctions

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Russian Sports Minister of Sports Oleg Matytsin has resigned from his post of the president of the International University Sports Federation (FISU), the Russian Sports Ministry’s press office announced on Tuesday.

Matytsin is 56 years old and he has served as the head of the Russian Sports Ministry since January 2020. He also held the post of the president of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) since 2015.

Switzerland’s Leonz Eder was appointed the acting president of FISU until December 17, 2022, the year when Matytsin is expected to take the FISU presidential seat again.

"We have reached a lot in recent years, including the organization of the University Games and the selection of its upcoming venue; we have approved the Healthy Campus project, which is backed by 60 universities; and we achieved success with the [FISU] Volunteer Leaders Academy," he stated.

"FISU reached progress in all aspects of its work," Matytsin, who also serves as a lawmaker with the Russian parliament, stated. "I am very proud of what we have reached together [with FISU] and will continue doing everything possible in support of the University sports development."

"The University sports always displayed a perfect example of zero tolerance in regard to the culture of doping-abuse," he said. "Respect to rules, teammates and opponents, was key issues of our work in order to shape up sports leaders of future, based on experience of global university sports."