Spain’s Sevilla FC rejects media rumors on signing up Russian midfielder Golovin

"This information is not true," the daily reported citing Sevialla FC’s sports director Ramon Manchi as saying.

Spanish daily AS reported earlier citing its sources that Sevilla FC’s top executives were closely watching the game progress of Russian footballer Golovin in the French national football championship and he was possibly set to join the club from Sevilla.

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Spanish football club Sevilla denied earlier media reports about an alleged transfer deal of Russian midfielder Alexander Golovin from Monaco AS, Russian sports daily Sport-Express announced on Tuesday.

According to Transfermarkt.de web portal, Golovin’s transfer price currently stands at 19 million euro ($22.6 million) and his contract with Monaco expires in June 2024.

Golovin signed a five-year contract with AS Monaco in the summer of 2018 for an undisclosed sum. His previous CSKA Moscow football club announced in a statement back then that the transfer deal for Golovin was a record-breaker for the Russian football club.

Born in the Siberian town of Kaltan, the 24-year-old Golovin played a total of 113 matches for CSKA Moscow FC, including 23 matches as part of the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League and also won the Russian Premier League (RPL) championship in 2016. He debuted in the Russian top division in 2015 at the age of 18.

At the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Golovin appeared in four matches for his national side scoring a goal and delivering two assists. In all, Golovin has registered 28 appearances playing for the Russian national squad throughout his career and scored three goals.