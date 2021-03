MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The presentation of a new outfit for the Russian national football team was broadcast on Match TV channel.

The uniform was designed by the Adidas company, the technical sponsor of the national team.

The presentation of the previous outfit took place on August 27, 2020.

Russia was seeded in Group H of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers with the national squads from Croatia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Cyprus and Malta.