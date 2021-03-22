Russia’s Kasatkina returns to WTA top 50

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Daria Kasatkina has risen 19 spots in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings to reach No. 42, the updated list of best players in the world has been published Monday.

Last week, Kasatkina, 23, won the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy tournament, her second title of the season. She has now won four WTA titles in her career. Kasatkina’s best Grand Slam performance is the quarterfinals of the French Open (2018) and Wimbledon (2018).

Ekaterina Alexandrova continues to be Russia’s number 1 player and is ranked 34th in the world.

Australia’s Ashleigh Barty continues her reign as world No. 1, followed by Japan’s Naomi Osaka and Romanian Simona Halep.