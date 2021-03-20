Russia’s Beterbiev defends light heavyweight world titles against Deines

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Russian boxer Artur Beterbiev has defended his titles of WBC and IBF Light Heavyweight World Champion. In a 12-round fight in Moscow, he defeated Adam Deines of Germany by TKO in the 10th round.

Beterbiev, 36, boasts an unblemished boxing career record of 16 wins (all by KO/TKO) and zero defeats. He holds the IBF (the International Boxing Federation) Champion’s belt since 2017 and the WBC (the World Boxing Council) Champion’s belt since 2019.

The Russian boxer last fought on October 18, 2019 in the US city of Philadelphia against Ukraine’s Oleksandr Gvozdyk and defended both of his champion’s belts with a knockout victory over his Ukrainian opponent. Then Beterbiev became the fourth Russian boxer in history to grab two or more world champion belts. Before him, Konstantin Tszyu, Denis Lebedev and Sergei Kovalev did it.

Deines (30) has 19 wins (10 by knockout), 2 defeats and 1 draw. He was born in the village of Semenovka, Omsk region, Russia, and later moved to Germany and lives in Magdeburg. Deines boxed for the world title for the first time.