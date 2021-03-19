Russia’s Karatsev defeats Rublev in ATP Dubai semifinal

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Aslan Karatsev defeated his compatriot Andrey Rublev in the semi-final of the ATP tournament in Dubai on Friday, ending his 23-match ATP 500 winning streak.

The 27-year-old Russian won 6:2, 6:4. In the final of the Dubai event, Karatsev will face Lloyd Harris of South Africa.

Rublev, 23, is ranked eighth in the world and has won eight ATP titles. His best Grand Slam performance is the quarterfinals at the US Open (2017, 2020), the French Open (2020) and the Australian Open (2021).

The Dubai tournament will run through March 20 and offers $1.8 million in prize money.