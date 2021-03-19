Tchaikovsky’s music viewed as replacement for Russian anthem at Tokyo Olympics

"We are considering the use of Tchaikovsky’s music for the awarding ceremonies," Matytsin stated. "This issue is currently under the consideration with our foreign partners."

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. The Russian Sports Ministry views musical compositions by composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky as a replacement for the national anthem at awarding ceremonies during the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer, Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Friday.

"This is a very interesting proposal demonstrating an interest toward the culture," the Russian minister said. "We will be glad if this musical composition is granted support as we have an experience in using it."

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo will be held between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced a decision to postpone for one year the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

Sanctions against Russian sports

The Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld on December 17, 2020 WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

According to the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for the two-year period.

The national anthem of Russia was also ruled out to be played at international sports tournaments in the course of the next two years, including at the upcoming Olympic Games in Japan this summer.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for the period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.