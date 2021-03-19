International Paralympic Committee approves Russian athletes’ attire for Tokyo Games

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has approved the official design of Russian athletes’ attire for the Summer Paralympics in Tokyo this summer, a senior executive with the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) said on Friday.

Due to current sanctions of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against Russian sports, Russian athletes have no right to bear images resembling the national flag and state symbols on their uniforms at the Olympic and Paralympic Games, World Championships and other international sports tournaments until December 2022.

"We have reached an agreement with the IPC on athletes’ outfits," Pavel Rozhkov, the RPC first vice president and chairman of the Executive Committee, said speaking at a session of the Russian Sports Ministry in Moscow.

"Company Forward is already manufacturing the outfits and we plan to provide the team with the outfit equipment during their final training sessions," the RPC official stated.

Rozhkov also stated that the farewell ceremony of the Russian Paralympics team’s departure for the Games in Japan was scheduled for August 15.

"The first group of the team, which is the administrative bulk, is expected to arrive in Tokyo on August 17," he said. "The arrival of the rest of the Russian [Paralympic] delegation is scheduled for August 18."

The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo will be held between August 24 and September 5. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced their decision to postpone for one year the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

Sanctions against Russian sports

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld on December 17, 2020 WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

According to the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for the two-year period.

The national anthem of Russia was also ruled out to be played at international sports tournaments in the course of the next two years, including at the upcoming Olympic Games in Japan this summer.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for the period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.