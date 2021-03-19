Russia’s Khabib Nurmagomedov thanks UFC chief White for ‘opportunity to prove myself’

Nurmagomedov and White held a meeting on Thursday to discuss a possible return of the Russian fighter to the octagon. After the meeting, which was held in the format of a dinner, UFC President White stated that Nurmagomedov officially resigned from the MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) sport.

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Russia’s UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who announced his retirement in October, has expressed his gratitude to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) organization and UFC President Dana White for an ‘opportunity to prove myself.’

"It was a good dinner with some great people," Nurmagomedov wrote on his Instagram account. "Dana White thank you so much brother and the entire UFC team for the opportunity to prove myself, you guys have changed many lives forever because of this sport."

UFC chief White stated repeatedly his wish about Nurmagomedov’s UFC comeback and even proposed Ireland’s Conor McGregor and Canada’s Georges St-Pierre as possible opponents for the Russian fighter. However, Nurmagomedov denied all reports about his possible MMA comeback.

"Dana - I’ll never forget your attitude towards me, my father did not forget and my sons will remember you," the Russian fighter continued. "Today there was a real conversation between real men."

"Also thank you to all team, sparing partners and all fans. I hope you will accept my decision and understand me," Nurmagomedov added.

On October 24, 2020, Nurmagomedov defeated Justin Gaethje of the United States in Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s capital city, during the UFC-254 tournament, defending his champion’s belt for the third time in a row. The Russian fighter booked the victory over his US opponent with a choke in Round 2.

Shortly after the victorious bout in Abu Dhabi over Gaethje, Nurmagomedov stunned his numerous fans worldwide by saying that he would retire because he wanted to spend more time with his family and because of a promise he gave to his mother after the death of his coach and father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

The 32-year-old Russian fighter, nicknamed ‘The Eagle,’ is holding an unblemished record of 29 wins in all of his mixed martial arts fights (8 by KOs, 11 by submission and 10 by decision).

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov, hailing from Russia’s North Caucasus Region of Dagestan, was the first Russian to win the UFC champion title during the fight against his US opponent Al Iaquinta in the spring of 2018.

On April 8, 2018, Nurmagomedov defeated Al Iaquinta in a five-round fight for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight belt in New York.

At the UFC 229 tournament in Las Vegas in October 2018, Nurmagomedov defended his champion’s title in the fight against Conor McGregor, a renowned Irish professional mixed martial arts fighter and boxer.

In early September 2019, Nurmagomedov defended his UFC champion’s belt for the second time in a title unification bout in Abu Dhabi against Dustin Poirier of the United States. The Russian defeated his US opponent with a choke in Round 3.

On December 1, 2020, Nurmagomedov stated that the inclusion of the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighting on the program of the Olympic Games would be one of his top priorities in the next couple of years.

The Russian fighter said at that time he planned to meet with President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach to discuss a possibility of including the MMA Fighting on the program of the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.