World Athletics names conditions to revoke neutral status of Russian athletes

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. World Athletics will revoke the right to issue neutral statuses for Russian athletes if one of its two conditions is violated, the international organization’s document obtained by TASS reads.

On Thursday, the World Athletics Council made the decision to reinstate "the Authorised Neutral Athlete (ANA) programme for clean athletes from Russia" who have never violated doping rules.

"[The] provisions may be revoked at any time if World Athletics’ Russia Taskforce advises that satisfactory progress is not being made against the milestones and Key Performance Indicators set out in the Reinstatement Plan or if any of the ten athletes designated to compete as ANAs in the Olympic Games etc. commits an anti-doping rule violation," the document reads.

In late 2019, World Athletics halted its ANA program for Russian athletes amid a high-profile doping case of Russian athlete Danil Lysenko. The Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) was obligated to present a strategic plan to come out of the crisis for Russian athletes to continue competing as neutrals. After around six months of work, the World Athletics Council received the approved document on March 1.

RusAF was stripped of its membership more than five years ago amid a huge doping scandal in the Russian athletics. In late 2015, a taskforce headed by Norway’s Rune Andersen was created to track the implementation of the RusAF reinstatement plan. The Russian side is mandated to cover the costs of the taskforce operation and doping hearings. RusAF’s suspension has been extended more than 15 times since 2015.