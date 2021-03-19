No more than 10 Russian track and field athletes to be cleared to compete in major events

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Up to ten Russian track and field athletes will be granted the right to participate in major international events in 2021, World Athletics noted in its press release.

On March 18, the World Athletics Council made the decision to reinstate "the Authorised Neutral Athlete (ANA) programme for clean athletes from Russia." In 2021, no more than ten athletes will be able to get the ANA status to compete in major sporting events (Olympics, world championships and European U23 championships).

The Tokyo Olympics is the most important competition of the year, the games are scheduled to be held between July 23 and August 8.