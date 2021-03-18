World Athletics allows issuance of neutral status permissions for Russian athletes

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. The world’s governing body of track and field athletics, World Athletics, will resume issuing neutral-status permissions for clean Russian athletes, who had never violated anti-doping rules, Rune Andersen, the head of the World Athletics Taskforce Group, said on Thursday.

World Athletics, suspended RusAF’s (the All-Russia Athletics Federation) membership in November 2015, following a wave of anti-doping rules violations and formed a special mission on the issue.

World Athletics, however, allowed clean athletes from Russia to participate in international tournaments under the neutral status or the Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) until the membership of the RusAF is reinstated. The ANA status prohibits Russian athletes from participating in all international track and field tournaments under the national flag.

The World Athletics Council announced on November 22, 2019 its decision to suspend RusAF’s reinstatement process based on charges brought by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU). According to World Athletics, the AIU charged RusAF on November 21, 2019 "with obstructing an investigation and provisionally suspended several senior federation officials for tampering and complicity."

The provisionally suspended senior officials at that time were then-President of RusAF Dmitry Shlyakhtin and several more high-ranking people from the federation for helping to falsify documents, which Russian high jumper Danil Lysenko presented as his excuse for skipping doping tests. Shlyakhtin submitted his letter of resignation on November 23.

In March 2020, the World Athletics Council ruled to fine RusAF $5 million for an alleged involvement of the previous executive administration’s attempt to forge official documents of high jumper Danil Lysenko. RusAF paid the fine on August 12, 2020.

In early December 2020, World Athletics decided to postpone its decision on the issuance of neutral status permissions for Russian athletes until the world’s governing body of track and field athletics received a final detailed plan on RusAF’s status reinstatement.