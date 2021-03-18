Russia’s Petr Yan hopes to face US fighter Sterling for UFC rematch in May-June

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Russian Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter in the bantamweight category Petr Yan said on Thursday he hoped to stand for a rematch with UFC Champion Aljamain Sterling of the United States in May or June.

Former UFC Champion Yan held a title defense bout against Sterling on March 7 at the UFC 259 event in Las Vegas. The Russian fighter was disqualified after he dealt a blow with his knee into Sterling’s head as his opponent was on the ground (when one of the opponents is prone or kneeling) in the fourth round of the fight. The Russian lost his UFC champion’s title in the bantamweight category.

"The issue of a return fight is currently under negotiations and this bout may become possible in the next two or three months," Yan said speaking at a news conference in Moscow. "It may be in May or June."

Yan also said addressing the news conference today that other possible fights besides rematch with Sterling, were out of possible options.

"We had talks with managers on this issue," he said. "The focus is on Sterling."

The Russian boxer said he had no intentions of filing an appeal against the result of his bout against the US fighter.

"We have decided against filing appeals," Yan said. "I believe there was no sense in doing it, because it would have served for nothing."

Plans for the rematch with Sterling were first voiced by Yan to TASS right after the fight on March 7, when the Russian fighter said: "Yes, I would like to have a rematch. But this depends on the [UFC] management."

Last week, MMAfighting.com web portal reported citing data on medical suspensions of the UFC 259 event that Sterling was sidelined until May 6. "Aljamain Sterling: Suspended until May 6, no contact [trainings] until April 21," the web portal quoted the medical assessment report.

Russia’s 28-year-old Yan, nicknamed ‘No Mercy,’ won the UFC Bantamweight World Champion’s title on the night of July 11, 2020 after defeating Brazil’s Jose ‘Junior’ Aldo with a technical knockout in the 5th round.

The Russian fighter from the Urals city of Yekaterinburg has a record of 15 wins (seven by KO/TKO, one by submission and seven by decision) and two defeats.

Aljaiman ‘Funk Master’ Sterling, 31, holds a record of 20 wins (two by KO/TKO, eight by submission, nine by decision, one after Yan’s disqualification) and three defeats.

The UFC (the Ultimate Fighting Championship) is the largest MMA (mixed martial arts) promotion event around the globe featuring world’s top-rank fighters. Many Russian fighters are participating in the UFC competitions.