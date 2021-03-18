Gibraltar mints two-pound coin to commemorate Povetkin-Whyte heavyweight boxing rematch

LONDON, March 18. /TASS/. The government of Gibraltar has issued a two-pound-sterling coin to commemorate the upcoming boxing rematch between Russia’s WBC (the World Boxing Council) Interim Heavyweight Champion Alexander Povetkin and Britain’s Dillian Whyte.

The return bout between Povetkin and Whyte was initially scheduled to be held in Britain on March 6, however, in view of travel restrictions in the country the fight was relocated to Gibraltar and the date of the bout was moved to March 27.

The first coin was struck at Tower Mint in London on Tuesday and it features the faces of Whyte in the foreground and Povetkin beside him with an inscription reading "Rumble on the Rock."

Jamaican-born Whyte is the first black person to be featured on the sterling currency. Gibraltar, which is a British overseas territory, uses the British pound, yet the island’s currency is not valid for use in the United Kingdom.

Commenting on the news about the coin’s issuance, Whyte said in a statement: "It is a great honor for someone like me to go down in history as the first boxer, and first black man, to feature on sterling currency."

"There's a lot of black people that have done much bigger things than me," the British boxer continued. "It's a really special occasion for me and my family. This is why we should never give up on children that come from disadvantaged and troubled backgrounds."

"I can't believe that someone that comes from where I come from and has been through what I've been through can be honored in this way," he added.

Speaking about the upcoming rematch with the Russian boxer, Whyte said: "I’m going to win this rematch with Povetkin on March 27 in style and bring my belts back to Lilian Baylis [boxing school] to show all of the pupils."

On the night of August 22, 2020 Russia’s former Heavyweight World Champion Alexander Povetkin defeated Britain’s Dillian Whyte in the fifth round with a technical knockout to win the WBC interim heavyweight champion’s title.

In early September 2020, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn announced that Russia’s Povetkin was scheduled for a return bout against Britain’s Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte. The 32-year-old British fighter holds a personal record of 27 wins (18 by KOs) and two defeats throughout his professional boxing career.

Povetkin was initially set for a rematch against Britain’s Dillian Whyte on November 21, 2020, however, the fight was postponed indefinitely after the Russian boxer was reported to have contracted COVID-19. Later reports suggested late January 2021 as a provisional date for the Povetkin-Whyte bout, However, Andrei Ryabinsky, the head of Boxing World promotion company, announced in December that the fight would not take place in January.