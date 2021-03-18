Ex-Russian freestyle wrestling World Champion Tsabolov to compete for Serbian team

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Russia’s freestyle wrestling World Champion Khetik Tsabolov has changed his sports citizenship and will be competing from now on for the national wrestling team of Serbia, the press service of the Russian Wrestling Federation (RWF) told TASS on Thursday.

"Negotiations regarding Tsabolov were underway for almost two years and provisional agreements had been reached," the press office said in a statement.

"He has received a passport of the citizen of Serbia," according to the statement from the RWF.

Tsabolov, 29, is the winner of the 2014 World Wrestling Championship in Tashkent (in the under 70-kg weight category) and the silver medalist of the 2017 World Wrestling Championship in Paris (in the under-74 kg weight category).

The wrestler is also the silver medalist of the 2014 Wrestling World Cup in Los Angeles (under-70 kg weight category), the two-time gold medalist (2014 and 2017) and three-time silver medalist (2018, 2019, 2020) of the Russian Wrestling Championships.