IIHF chief Fasel confirms Russian hockey team’s anthem for 2021 World Championship

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. President of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Rene Fasel confirmed to journalists on Wednesday that the Russian national ice hockey team will be playing at the 2021 Ice Hockey World Championship to the tune of the IIHF anthem.

According to a ruling of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), Russian athletes are prohibited until December 2022 from participating in the world championships and Olympic Games under the national flag and to the tune of the national anthem.