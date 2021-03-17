IIHF chief Fasel confirms Russian hockey team’s anthem for 2021 World Championship

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. President of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Rene Fasel confirmed to journalists on Wednesday that the Russian national ice hockey team will be playing at the 2021 Ice Hockey World Championship to the tune of the IIHF anthem.
According to a ruling of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), Russian athletes are prohibited until December 2022 from participating in the world championships and Olympic Games under the national flag and to the tune of the national anthem.
The IIHF president said the Russian national ice hockey players will be playing at the championship with the ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) logo on their uniforms and the IIHF anthem will be played each time the team from Russia wins.
The Council of the world’s governing ice hockey body gathered for a session in Moscow on March 16 and, a source close to the situation, told TASS on Tuesday that the Russian national ice hockey squad would be playing at the 2021 Ice Hockey World Championship to the tune of the IIHF anthem and under the flag of the Russian Olympic Committee.