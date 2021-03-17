Russian ice hockey chief Tretiak resigns from his post in IIHF Council

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. President of the Russian Hockey Federation (RHF) Vladislav Tretiak has vacated his seat in the Council of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) due to sanctions of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against Russian sports, the RHF press service announced on Wednesday.

WADA has prohibited Russian state officials, including the president, prime minister, members of the State Duma, representatives of the Russian presidential staff and of various federal ministries and agencies, from holding posts in international sports federations.

Tretiak, 68, currently serves as a lawmaker with the lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma.

"The IIHF received a notification from the Court of Arbitration for Sport [CAS] that I must step down as a member of the Council of the international federation," the RHF press service quoted Tretiak as saying. "Today, I have submitted my letter of resignation and after many years of my work in the [IIHF] Council, I am leaving it voluntarily."

"Many people in the IIHF strongly believe that the verdict of CAS and WADA is unjust, however, it is not appealable," the RHF president continued.

"Members of the IIHF Council sent letters to WADA in my support," Tretiak said. "However, the international anti-doping agency stated that there would be no exceptions, although I was a part of the Olympic movement over the past 50 years. But, if there is such decision in force, we must follow it."

Russia’s ice hockey goaltender Tretiak

In December 2020, Tretiak was awarded with a certificate of the World Olympians Association (WOA) for his contribution to the Olympic movement development as well as the promotion of values of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The certificate was presented to Tretiak by IOC President Thomas Bach at an IIHF meeting on December 6 at the IOC headquarters.

Tretiak, born on April 25, 1952, is a former goaltender for the Soviet Union’s national ice hockey team.

The legendary player has been recognized as one of the best hockey players of the 20th century by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF). As a player of CSKA ice hockey club and the Soviet national squad, he won 10 world championships (1970-71, 1973-75, 1978-79, and 1981-83) and three Olympic gold medals (1972, 1976, and 1984).

Sanctions against Russian sports

The Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld on December 17, 2020 WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

According to the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for the two-year period.

The national anthem of Russia was also ruled out to be played at international sports tournaments in the course of the next two years, including at the upcoming Olympic Games in Japan this summer.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for the period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.