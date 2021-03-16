Russian Sports Ministry set to consolidate efforts on Sambo wrestling development

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The Russian Sports Ministry will consolidate further its efforts aimed at the development of Sambo wrestling in the country, Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Tuesday.

"Sambo has great resources for the personality development," Matytsin said speaking at a session of the Work Group on the development and popularization of the sport of Sambo in Russia.

"I see our task in the more consolidated work and constructive dialogue on the development of this sport," the minister continued. "The most important is to strengthen the authority of our country by means of tournaments and cooperation with the international federation."

Sambo wrestling originated in Russia in the 1920s, when soldiers of the then-Soviet Army developed their own hand-to-hand combat technique. The word Sambo is a Russian acronym, which stands for "self-defense without weapons."

Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in 2016, speaking about Sambo wrestling and its global perspectives, that the Russia-originated wrestling should be included in the Olympic program, but it would require a lengthy and labor-consuming period.

In November 2018, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued its official recognition for the Sambo wrestling as an Olympic competition, which can help the sport to officially enter the Olympic program of wrestling competitions in the future and to secure a financial assistance on behalf of the global Olympic body.