Russia to play at 2021 Ice Hockey World Championship to tune of IIHF anthem

"The IIHF anthem will be played instead of the Russian national anthem. The Russian team will be playing under the flag of the Russian Olympic Committee [ROC]," the source said adding that the decision on this issue was made during the IIHF Council meeting in Moscow.

According to a ruling of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), Russian athletes are prohibited until December 2022 from participating in the world championships and Olympic Games under the national flag and to the tune of the national anthem.

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The Russian national ice hockey team will be playing at the 2021 Ice Hockey World Championship to the tune of the anthem of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), a source close to the situation told TASS on Tuesday.

National anthems at the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships are played after every match to honor the winners.

The 2021 Ice Hockey Championship will be hosted by the Latvian capital of Riga between May 21 and June 6. The championship will be played at two venues in Riga.

The main venue will be the Arena Riga and it will host Group B, two quarter-final games, the semi-final round and the medal round. The second venue will be the Olympic Sports Centre, which will be converted into a 6,000-capacity ice rink and will host Group A and two quarter-final games. All 16 participating teams will be housed in one hotel.

The Russian national team has been placed in Group A alongside the national teams from Sweden, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Slovakia, Denmark, Belarus and Great Britain. Group B lists the teams from Canada, Finland, the United States, Germany, Latvia, Norway, Italy and Kazakhstan.

Sanctions against Russian sports

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld on December 17, 2020 WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

According to the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for the two-year period.

The national anthem of Russia was also ruled out to be played at international sports tournaments in the course of the next two years, including at the upcoming Olympic Games in Japan this summer.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for the period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.