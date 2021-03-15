UEFA to make decision on spectators’ attendance format at Euro Cup matches on April 20

The UEFA stated earlier that it would make a decision on April 7 on the format of spectators’ attendance during the most prestigious European football championship. The organization stated earlier its plans to have the attendance at matches at 50% from each stadium’s total capacity.

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) will make a decision on April 20 regarding the permitted attendance number of spectators at matches of the UEFA Euro Cup this summer, Daily Record web portal announced on Monday citing the UEFA president.

"We have set a deadline of April 20 for the final decision on the Euros," the Daily Record quoted UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin as saying.

"The ideal scenario is to play the tournament in the original 12 venues, but if that is not possible, then it will go ahead in either ten or 11 countries if one or more of the venues cannot meet the required conditions," he continued.

"We have several scenarios, but the one guarantee we can make is that the option of playing any Euro 2020 match in an empty stadium is off the table," the UEFA president stated. "Every host must guarantee there will be fans at their games."

On March 17, 2020, UEFA announced a decision to postpone the 2020 UEFA Euro Cup for exactly one year as a preventive measure against the global spread of the novel coronavirus.

The championship was rescheduled to be held between June 11 and July 11, 2021 and Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg is among 12 cities in Europe to host the European championship’s matches.

A decision to hold the 2020 Euro Cup, which celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2020, in various European countries instead of in one or two hosting countries was made at the UEFA Executive Committee’s meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland, on December 6, 2012.

The matches of the 2020 Euro Cup were scheduled to be held at stadiums in 12 different cities across Europe, namely in London (England), Munich (Germany), Rome (Italy), Baku (Azerbaijan), Saint Petersburg (Russia), Bucharest (Romania), Amsterdam (The Netherlands), Dublin (Ireland), Bilbao (Spain), Budapest (Hungary), Glasgow (Scotland) and Copenhagen (Denmark).