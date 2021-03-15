Formula 1 Team Haas cars to fly Russian flag colors as WADA concludes probe

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has concluded its investigation in regard to the livery of FIA Formula 1 Team Haas cars for this season, Formula1News.co.uk reported on Monday citing its source.

The investigation was launched by the global anti-doping watchdog after March 4, when Team Haas unveiled its cars for the 2021 F1 World Championship and they were flying the colors of the Russian national flag. The colors on some parts of the cars were arranged in a way to resemble the Russian flag.

"The watchdog will not be taking any further action at this time," Formula1News.co.uk reported referring to its source from WADA.

The web portal added that "With WADA now no longer investigating the livery, the Haas F1 Team will be free to run it throughout the 2021 season."

The 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship will consist of 23 Grands Prix and is scheduled to start with Bahrain Grand Prix on March 26-28.

The livery of Team Haas cars is done in the colors of the Russian flag since the title sponsor of the US team is Russia’s major fertilizer company Uralkali. The company’s main owner is Dmitry Mazepin and his son Nikita Mazepin is racing this year for Team Haas alongside Germany’s Mick Schumacher.

Russian auto racer Nikita Mazepin, 22, signed a multi-year contract with F1 Team Haas in December 2020 becoming Russia’s fourth racer to compete in the world’s most prestigious auto racing series, FIA Formula 1.

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) has approved the livery of Team Haas racing cars. Haas Team Principal Guenther Steiner stated earlier that the team came up with the livery of the cars last year before WADA’s sanctions against Russian sports.

Sanctions against Russian sports

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld on December 17, 2020 WADA’s previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

According to the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for the two-year period.

The national anthem of Russia was also ruled out to be played at international sports tournaments in the course of the next two years, including at the upcoming Olympic Games in Japan this summer.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for the period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.