MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev has surpassed Rafael Nadal as world number two, according to new rankings published on the ATP website on Monday.

Medvedev, 25, is the first player outside the so-called Big Four (Serbia’s Novak Djokovic, Spain’s Rafael Nadal, Switzerland’s Roger Federer and the UK’s Andy Murray) to enter the world’s top two.

The Russian has so far claimed ten ATP titles. Last week, Medvedev won the ATP tournament in Marseille, France.