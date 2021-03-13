Russia’s Medvedev through to final of ATP Open 13 Provence tennis tournament

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev beat Australia’s Matthew Ebden on Saturday to reach the final of the Open 13 Provence ATP tennis tournament in Marseille.

The 25-year-old Russian won 6-4; and 3-0 in the second set when the Australian pulled out with injury.

The first-seeded Russian is now set to clash with the winner in the semis between fourth-seeded Ugo Humbert of France or his fellow countryman Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Medvedev is the winner of nine ATP titles and he played twice in the finals of the Grand Slam series tournaments - the 2019 US Open and the 2021 Australian Open.

The ATP Open 13 Provence tennis tournament in Marseille offers $334,000 in prize money and is scheduled to be completed on March 14.