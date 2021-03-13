Russian Paralympic Committee receives official invitation to the 2022 Games in Beijing

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. The Russian Paralympic Committee has received an official invitation to the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing, First vice-president of the committee Pavel Rozhkov told TASS.

The invitation, signed by the President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Andrew Parsons and the President of the Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee Cai Qi, was received on March 12.

"Up to 736 athletes will participate in the Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing, they will compete for 78 sets of medals in alpine skiing, sledge hockey, cross-country skiing and biathlon, snowboarding, and wheelchair curling," Rozhkov said. "The size of the Russian delegation at the Games will be determined according to the qualification criteria; it can include more than 150 people. It is planned that Russian athletes will take part in all programs," he added.

The Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing will be held on March 4-13 2022. The Summer Paralympic Games will take place in Tokyo from August 24 to September 5, 2021.