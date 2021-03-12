Russia’s Rublev, Karatsev win Qatar Open doubles title

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. Russian tennis players Andrey Rublev and Aslan Karatsev have won the men's doubles title at the 2021 ATP Qatar Open with a 7-5, 6-4 win over New Zealand’s Marcus Daniell and Austria’s Philipp Oswald.

On Friday, Rublev lost to Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut in the singles semifinals of the Qatar Open. The Russian is ranked eighth in the ATP singles rankings and 87th in the doubles rankings. He has so far won ten ATP titles, including eight singles and two doubles. Rublev has also played four times in the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam tournaments.

Karatsev is currently ranked 45th in the ATP singles rankings and 447th in the doubles rankings. This is his first ATP doubles title.