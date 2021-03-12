CAS turns down Russia’s inquiry to use Katyusha as anthem during Olympics

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has turned down Russia’s request to use the song "Katyusha" instead of the national anthem at the Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Insidethegames portal reported on Friday citing a CAS statement.

"The CAS panel considers that ‘any anthem linked to Russia’ extends to any song associated with, or with links to, Russia, which would include Katyusha," CAS said.

CAS ruled earlier that Russian athletes would compete at international competitions, including the Olympic Games, without the national flag and anthem until mid-December 2022.

The Russian Olympic Committee’s commission of athletes suggested in February the song "Katyusha" be used instead of the national anthem during the Olympic Games.