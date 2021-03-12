Spain’s Batista Augut eases past Russian tennis star Rublev to final of 2021 Qatar Open

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev lost on Friday to Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut in the semifinals of the 2021 ATP Qatar Open tennis tournament in Doha.

The 5th-seed Spaniard defeated Russia’s seed-3 in straight sets 6-3; 6-3 putting an end to Rublev’s 20-match winning streak.

"It was very difficult to play tennis today, with the windy conditions," the ATP website quoted Bautista Agut as saying after the match. "But I put a lot of pressure on his second serve and played really good tennis."

The Spaniard will play in the final on Saturday against the winner of the other semifinals match between Taylor Fritz of the United States and Nikoloz Basilashvili from Georgia.

The match against Bautista Agut was the first for Rublev to play at the tournament in men’s singles. The Russian was set to start the Qatar Open with the second round due to his high-ranked seed number, however his second round and quarterfinals opponents withdrew from the competitions.

Rublev, 23, is ranked as World No. 8 in the ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) ratings list. He is the winner of eight ATP titles and played four times in the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam series tournaments - the US Open (2017, 2020), the French Open (2020) and the Australian Open (2021).

The 2021 Qatar Open in Doha offers $890,000 in prize money and is scheduled to be completed on March 13.