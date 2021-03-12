Malta’s health authorities may allow holding 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Russia

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. The Health Ministry of Malta may make an exception for its national football team’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Russia amid current prohibition of all organized sport activities in the country, Malta’s daily Lovin Malta reported on Friday.

Malta is scheduled to kick off its qualifying campaign for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with a home match against Russia at home on March 24 at Ta’ Qali national stadium. Earlier this week, the country’s health authorities prohibited all organized sports activities in the country until April 11 as a safety measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

However, the Maltese daily reported on Friday that "a new legal notice banning organized sports activities until 11th April comes with a proviso, allowing [Superintendent of Public Health] Charmaine Gauci to ‘exempt national Maltese sport teams from these regulations in exceptional or necessary cases including international games’."

"It makes it clear that such decisions are her discretion and subject to any conditions she deems necessary," the daily added.

As of today, Malta is ranked 117th in the world in terms of reported COVID-19 cases, which currently stand at 25,969. More than 345 people died of the novel coronavirus infection, while over 22,430 recovered from the illness.

The Russian national football team opens its group stage qualifiers campaign for the berth in the global football championship in Qatar in 2022 with away match against Malta on March 24. On March 27, Russia hosts in Sochi the national team of Slovenia and will play away on March 30 against Slovakia.

Following the 2022 FIFA World Cup Preliminary Draw in Zurich on September 7, 2020 for Europe’s national teams, Russia was seeded in Group H with the national squads from Croatia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Cyprus and Malta.

Qatar is set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup between November 21 and December 18 at eight stadiums in seven cities across the country, namely in Doha, Lusail, Al Wakrah, Al Khor, Al Rayyan, Umm Salal and Madinat ash Shamal.

Qatar won the right to host matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 2, 2010.

In March 2015, FIFA officially announced that the 22nd edition of FIFA’s flagship event would be played in November and December 2022, with the final match set for December 18, 2022 - Qatar National Day - and with the objective, in principle, of holding the tournament in 28 days.