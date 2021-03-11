Putin congratulates Bach, says Russia ready to continue cooperation with IOC on all tracks

MOSCOW, March 11./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday congratulated President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach on being reelected for another four-year term, and confirmed Russia’s readiness to continue constructive cooperation with the IOC on all tracks.

"I sincerely congratulate you on being reelected as President of the International Olympic Committee," President Putin said in a telegram uploaded to the Kremlin website on Thursday. The voting results prove "the acknowledgement of your great personal contribution to the development of the Olympic movement and the promotion of sports around the world," the message said.

Putin confirmed Russia’s readiness to continue constructive cooperation with the IOC on all tracks.

President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach was reelected on Wednesday for another four-year presidential term.

Thomas Bach, an Olympic fencing gold medalist from Germany, was elected president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 2013 at the 125th IOC session in Buenos Aires for the term of eight years.

Bach, 67, won his Olympic gold in the team foil competition at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Canada’s Montreal. After serving eight years in the post of the IOC president he had the right to run for another four-year term in the 2021 elections.