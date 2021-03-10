Russian boxer Besputin to square off with Argentina’s Veron on March 20 in Moscow

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Russian boxer Alexander Besputin, who has been absent from the ring since November 2019, will fight against Argentina’s Maximiliano Veron on March 20 in Moscow, the press service of the Russian Boxing Federation (RBF) announced on Wednesday.

The top fight of the March 20 boxing night at the Megasport Arena in Moscow will be between Russia’s WBC and IBF Light Heavyweight World Champion Artur Beterbiev and German boxer Adam Deines.

Argentinian boxer Maximiliano Ricardo Veron is 32 years old and he has a record of 12 wins (four by KOs), three defeats and one draw.

Besputin, 29, has an unblemished record of 13 wins, including nine by KOs, in all of his fights. He won the WBA (the World Boxing Association) Welterweight World Champion’s belt on November 30, 2019 in Monaco defeating his compatriot Radzhab Butaev upon a unanimous decision of judges.

After the fight in Monaco, doping inspectors collected a sample from Besputin. Sample A results of Besputin’s doping test showed in January 2020 a presence of a banned performance enhancing substance, Ligandrol, in his body.

Besputin opted for opening Sample B, which also returned a positive result for the same banned substance in June 2020 and after that the WBA stripped Besputin of his champion’s belt and slapped him with a six-month suspension starting from July 4, 2020.

Besputin joined the world of professional boxing in October 2015, when he signed a contract with US-based Top Rank promotion company and agent Egis Klimas. Before the fight in Monaco in November 2019, he held all of his previous bouts in the United States.

The Russian boxer is also the 2012 Russian Champion, the 2013 European champion and the silver medalist of the 2015 European Games. He was fighting in the under-69kg weight category.