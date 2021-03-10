Russia enjoys good and trustworthy relations with IOC chief Bach, says Olympic official

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Russia has always maintained good and trustworthy relations with President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach, President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Alexander Zhukov told TASS on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Bach was reelected the IOC president for another four-year term during the 137th IOC Session, which has been organized in an on-line format as a safety measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"His reelection speaks for the recognition of Thomas Bach’s achievements in the post of the IOC president," Zhukov said. "We have always enjoyed good and trustworthy relations with Bach."

"I would like to congratulate him with his reelection," the ROC president continued. "He is doing a significant work on the strengthening of the international Olympic movement despite all difficulties that he encounters, including the postponement of the Olympic Games [in Tokyo] due to the coronavirus."

"Throughout the years of his work, Thomas Bach managed to significantly expand and strengthen the Olympic movement," Zhukov added.

Bach was the sole candidate running in the election and he received today 93 votes in his favor and one against. His new presidential term will begin after the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which are scheduled to run between July 23 and August 8.

Thomas Bach, an Olympic fencing gold medalist from Germany, was elected the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 2013 at the 125th IOC session in Buenos Aires for the term of eight years.

Bach, 67, won his Olympic gold in the team foil competition at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Canada’s Montreal. After serving eight years in the post of the IOC president he had the right to run for another four-year term in the 2021 elections.